Turlock police arrest Pitman High School student after handgun found in backpack

Pitman High School in Turlock, Ca. Joan Barnett Lee

A Pitman High School student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a handgun was found in the youth’s backpack, the school said.

The student had been originally called to the dean’s office around 12:30 p.m. for possibly being in possession of a controlled substance, according to a release on the high school’s website. During that search, the handgun was found in the student’s backpack.

A Turlock Police Department school resource officer quickly arrested the student without incident, the release said. Pitman did not need to be placed on lockdown because the situation was handled immediately.

“We understand that situations like this can be scary and alarming,” the release said. “We are thankful for the vigilance of our Pitman staff members and the swift work of TPD, which ensured that everyone on campus remained safe during this incident.”

No other details about the incident or identifying information about the student have been released.

