Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Modesto apartment complex

Modesto police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at a north Modesto apartment complex Thursday morning.

Mario Mejia, of Modesto, was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on one count of murder Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Sherwood Gardens apartment complex at 3308 Sherwood Avenue, southwest of Standiford and McHenry avenues, around 3:35 a.m.

The victim, a man in his 30s whose name has not been released, was found dead inside an apartment there.

No additional information was been released, including whether the suspect and victim knew each other or a possible motive.

