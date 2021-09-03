Alleged drunken driver arrested after collision with Stanislaus sheriff’s deputy

lgerike@modbee.com

An alleged drunken driver was arrested Thursday night after his car hit a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy in south Modesto, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP and sheriff’s deputies responded a little before 7 p.m. to the crash on Crows Landing Road, about a quarter-mile south of the Hatch Road intersection.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mario Moreno said the deputy was traveling north on Crows Landing while following up on a call when the driver of a blue Ford SUV suddenly turned left in front of him. The deputy did not have enough time to stop before colliding with the SUV.

CHP officer Nate Minick said the highway patrol arrested the driver, who was not identified at the scene, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol following the initial investigation.

Drugs were also found in the vehicle, although it was not clear at the time if the driver had any in his system, Minick said.

Moreno said the deputy suffered minor injuries from the airbag going off, but neither driver was seriously hurt.