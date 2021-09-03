Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Crime

Alleged drunken driver arrested after collision with Stanislaus sheriff’s deputy

Lydia Gerike lgerike@modbee.com

An alleged drunken driver was arrested Thursday night after his car hit a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy in south Modesto, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP and sheriff’s deputies responded a little before 7 p.m. to the crash on Crows Landing Road, about a quarter-mile south of the Hatch Road intersection.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mario Moreno said the deputy was traveling north on Crows Landing while following up on a call when the driver of a blue Ford SUV suddenly turned left in front of him. The deputy did not have enough time to stop before colliding with the SUV.

CHP officer Nate Minick said the highway patrol arrested the driver, who was not identified at the scene, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol following the initial investigation.

Drugs were also found in the vehicle, although it was not clear at the time if the driver had any in his system, Minick said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Moreno said the deputy suffered minor injuries from the airbag going off, but neither driver was seriously hurt.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service