House fire in northwest Modesto displaces family of three, their dogs

A family of three was displaced Monday after their northwest Modesto home caught fire.

The Modesto Fire Department was called out around 4:40 p.m. to a structure fire on Choctaw Way, battalion chief Darin Jesberg said.

Although the cause of the fire is still undetermined, an initial investigation shows it likely started accidentally when a propane barbecue on the patio malfunctioned or was left on.

Damage from flames and heavy black smoke was mostly contained to the patio, attic and rear of the house, Jesberg said. The fire department had the fire contained in about 15 minutes.

Two adults, a child and their three dogs have been displaced, but no one was injured, Jesberg said. There is about $50,000 worth of damage.

