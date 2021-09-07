Cancer ends the career of a Stanislaus sheriff’s K-9 that competed on national TV

Cancer has forced the retirement of Kuma, a Modesto-area police dog that competed on national TV.

The Dutch shepherd served six years with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, partnered with Deputy Michael Victorino. They took part in an episode of “America’s Top Dog” that aired on the A&E Network early last year.

The pair was honored Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Jeff Dirkse. The board voted 5-0 to let Victorino keep Kuma for life, a common practice for retiring K-9s. Victorino already is training another dog for duty.

Tuesday also was Kuma’s ninth birthday. The cancer is in his upper jaw, according to a Facebook post by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s K-9 Association.

Victorino noticed a growth on Kuma while at home in June and had it removed by Dr. Tiffany Hart at Sylvan Veterinary Hospital in Modesto.

Testing at the PetCure Oncology lab in Campbell, near San Jose, found that Kuma had canine lymphosarcoma.

“A very rare and unusual cancer for a dog to get, but it does take him off the streets,” Dirkse told the board.

Kuma and Victorino filmed their episode of “America’s Top Dog” near Los Angeles in June 2019. Four police teams and one civilian team showed off skills such as running an obstacle course, detecting scented items and detaining a pretend suspect. The Stanislaus team did not advance past the first round.

This past February, Kuma tracked down a carjacking suspect who had run into an orchard near Riverbank, The Modesto Bee reported.

The Sheriff’s Department has 12 deputy/dog teams. The K-9s can detect drugs, explosives and missing people with their keen sense of smell. They also can bite suspects who refuse orders from deputies.

Kuma is getting radiation therapy at the PetCure vet hospital in Campbell.

“Right now, it’s a waiting game,” Victorino said in a news release from the company. “He’s doing well and is still the same dog who’s had my back all these years. We just have to wait and see what the doctors say.”

The public can donate to Kuma’s care through the Sheriff’s K-9 Association at www.ssk9.com.