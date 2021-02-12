Merced man apprehended by K9 in Riverbank after allegedly carjacking woman, teen

Stanislaus County Sheriff K9 Kuma with his handler Michael Victorino pictured in Jan. 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

A Merced man was arrested Thursday for allegedly hitting a man with his vehicle in Riverbank then carjacking a woman and her child to flee the scene.

The suspected of intentionally hitting the man, who was standing in the front yard of his home in the 3600 block of Virginia Avenue around 4 p.m., said Riverbank Police Services Chief Ed Ridenour.

He said the man, with whom the suspect had been in a dispute, suffered minor injuries.

As the suspect drove away, he collided with a parked car, disabling his own vehicle.

The suspect got out and forced his way into a vehicle on Terminal Avenue occupied by a woman and her 14-year-old child, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

Ridenour said the man was armed with a bat or pipe and made the woman drive him to the Crossroads shopping center.

The suspect got out and ran south into a field then west into an orchard.

Schwartz said additional resources responded to the scene; a drone circled overhead as K9 Kuma tracked the suspect.

At about 4:45 p.m. Kuma found the suspect, Antonio De Jesus Gonzalez, 33, in an orchard near Coffee Road and Vella Way.

Kuma apprehended Gonzalez, who was medically cleared at a hospital before being booked on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.