Police investigating fatal shooting at north Modesto apartment complex

Modesto police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at an apartment complex off of McHenry Avenue.

At about 3:45 a.m. authorities received reports of a shooting at the Sherwood Gardens apartment complex at 3308 Sherwood Avenue, southwest of Standiford and McHenry avenues, according to a post on the Modesto Police Department Facebook page.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives remained at the scene later Thursday morning, entering an apartment where a yellow tarp hung in front of the door.

We will have more on this story as information become available.

