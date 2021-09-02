Police investigating fatal shooting at north Modesto apartment complex

Modesto police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at an apartment complex off of McHenry Avenue.

At about 3:45 a.m. authorities received reports of a shooting at the Sherwood Gardens apartment complex at 3308 Sherwood Avenue, southwest of Standiford and McHenry avenues, according to a post on the Modesto Police Department Facebook page.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives remained at the scene later Thursday morning, entering an apartment where a yellow tarp hung in front of the door.

We will have more on this story as information become available.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.