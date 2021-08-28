Fatal shooting reported in downtown Modesto early Saturday

Modesto Bee file

A man was fatally shot in downtown Modesto early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported at 2 a.m.

According to a press release on the Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 600 block of H Street at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.

Detectives have taken over the investigation and will be on scene investigating for the next few hours, the release said.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Darien Wilson at WilsonD@Modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.