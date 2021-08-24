Stanislaus Sheriff’s SWAT, hostage and drone teams make arrest in Keyes homicide

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies monitor aerial footage of a home where a homicide suspect was arrested Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a man in Keyes on suspicion of murder.

“I’m proud of the team! This afternoon homicide detectives received information that a suspect in a recent murder was at a home in Keyes,” Sheriff Jeff Dirkse posted on his Facebook page Monday evening. “The SWAT team rallied up with the Hostage Negotiation Team and the drone team, developed and executed the plan to serve the warrant, and the suspect was safely and efficiently arrested.”

He posted photos from the scene that showed the house that was searched, the SWAT truck and deputies monitoring aerial footage of the home as it was searched.

Neither Dirkse nor sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz could provide details Tuesday morning about who was arrested or for which crime.

However, the photos Dirkse posted are of the same home that was searched a few weeks ago in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Juan Aranda on Aug. 6, according to residents in the area. The home on Roselena Way backs up to the neighborhood where Aranda was shot.

Jail logs show a man named Joshua Michael Rodriguez, 22, was booked by the Sheriff’s Department Monday for the charge of murder. He is being held without bail but has not yet been formally charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have not released any details about the shooting, including a possible motive.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.