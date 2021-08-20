Local
Ceres bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by box truck
A bicyclist from Ceres suffered major injuries Thursday after riding into the path of a box truck in south Modesto, authorities said.
The collision occurred at 1:15 p.m. on Hatch Road, about 400 feet east of Dallas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Jered Freeman, 35, was riding west on the north edge of Hatch, slightly ahead of a box truck driven by 27-year-old Kenny Lima-Galdamez of Oakland.
For unknown reasons, Freeman turned his bicycle to the left, into the path of the box truck, according to the CHP.
Lima-Galdamez turned his truck to the left in an effort to avoid a collision but the front of the truck hit the bike, throwing Freeman off.
Freeman, who was not wearing a helmet, landed in the street. He was taken to Doctors Medical Center with major head injuries, according to the CHP. His condition was not known Friday.
Lima-Galdamez was not injured.
The CHP is still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
“Bicycle crashes can cause serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” the CHP said in a press release. “All bicyclists should wear properly fitted bicycle helmets every time they ride - wearing a helmet is the single most effective way to prevent head injury resulting from a crash.”
