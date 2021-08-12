Modesto police release photo of pickup involved in fatal hit and run

Modesto Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this white Chevrolet Silverado and its driver involved in a fatal hit and run on McHenry Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 8 Modesto Police Department

Modesto police on Thursday released a photo of a white Chevrolet Silverado that struck and killed a man riding a bicycle on McHenry Avenue on Sunday.

Officer Alex Rivera said the southbound pickup hit the bicyclist, identified as 55-year-old Andrew Walton, in the center turning lane of McHenry, south of Sylvan Avenue, around 9 p.m.

Rivera said based on surveillance footage in the area, the driver stopped in the roadway for about a minute but then pulled into a parking lot by the Wienerschnitzel restaurant on the east side of the road.

The driver parked in a stall for approximately 30 seconds, then drove north through the parking lot behind the Wienerschnitzel, KFC and Bank of America before pulling onto Sylvan going east.

Walton’s family said he grew up in Modesto, graduated from Beyer High School and went on to work there for many years as a substitute English teacher, as well as at other Modesto high schools.

“His favorite readings to teach his students was anything by (William Shakespeare), King Lear being one of his all-time favorites,” said his wife, Rebel Walton.

Andrew Walton most recently was working at a Walmart. He had his struggles in life and had fallen on hard times, according to his family.

Despite this, he maintained his kindness and good nature, Rebel Walton said.

His family hopes that the driver will have the conscience to come forward, or at least that a witness will.

The Chevrolet Silverado is believed to be model year 2010 to 2015. It is lifted and has dark rims. The pickup also appears to have step up rails on the sides and a chrome grill.

Anyone with information about the driver or Chevrolet Silverado is asked to contact Officer Rivera at 209-342-6105.