Driver trying to pass pickup on Highway 120 strikes, kills Oakdale motorcyclist

A 61-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night when her motorcycle was hit head-on by a Toyota Prius north of Oakdale.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 120, west of Valley Home Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Prius, 65-year-old Trisha Lewis of Jamestown, was heading east behind a pickup towing a trailer at speeds of about 55 mph as Lois Sipe of Oakdale was traveling west on her Kawasaki Vulcan.

Trying to pass the pickup, Lewis pulled into the westbound lane, directly into the path of Sipe, according to the CHP.

The two collided head-on and Sipe was thrown from her motorcycle while the Prius spun out of control and overturned.

Sipe was wearing a helmet but suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

Lewis was not injured.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the CHP at 209-545-7440.

Correction: A headline in an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the motorcyclist was attempting to pass a vehicle prior to the crash.

