Victim in deadly Keyes shooting identified as investigation continues

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on Monday identified a Keyes homicide victim as 23-year-old Juan Aranda.

The Keyes resident was shot Friday night in the 4700 block of Isabella Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not released any details about the shooting, including whether a suspect has been identified or a possible motive.

A GoFundMe fundraising page established to help with Aranda’s funeral expenses exceeded its goal on the first day, generating more than $22,500.

“Although he was fighting his own battles, Juan put everyone else before him and always knew how to put a smile on anyone’s face despite the circumstances,” the page reads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Veronica Esquivez at 209-652-1792, or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.