Man shot several times in south Modesto early Monday

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

A shootout in south Modesto early Monday left one man with several gunshot wounds, authorities said. It is not clear if the other person involved was shot.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting, reported at 4:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sam Avenue, Sgt. Erich Layton said.

The victim was lured outside of a residence and shot multiple times. Layton said the victim was armed and possibly returned fire in self-defense. It is not known whether anyone was hit by the victim’s gunfire.

A woman called 911 and said someone had shot her husband. The victim was conscious and alert when first responders arrived, Layton said.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Investigation into the incident is continuing.