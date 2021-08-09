Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue

A 55-year-old man died Sunday night after being hit by a pickup on McHenry Avenue in Modesto.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m., north of Leveland Lane, said Modesto Police officer Nicole Valker.

She said the man was in the roadway when he was hit by a white pickup, which then drove away going south on McHenry.

The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of his family, was taken to a Modesto hospital where he died of his injuries.

Valker said there was a bicycle involved in the collision but it remains under investigation whether the man was riding it or walking it.

Anyone with information about the collision or the white pickup involved is asked to contact Alex Rivera at 209-572-9592.