Man stabbed in the neck walks to Modesto mini mart for help

A 38-year-old man walked to a south Modesto mini mart Sunday evening seeking help after he was stabbed multiple times, including in the neck.

A bystander saw the victim walking to Richy’s Mini Mart on Butte Avenue around 5:30 p.m. She called 911 and applied pressure to a stab wound on the victim’s neck until first responders arrived and took over, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton.

The victim, who also had several other stab wounds to his body, was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive, Layton said.

Deputies learned that the victim had been stabbed about a block away in the 1700 block of Dallas Street.

Layton said deputies spoke with several people associated with a residence there but he did not have information about what happened or potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.