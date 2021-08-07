Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives investigating fatal shooting in Keyes

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in Keyes.

According to a news release, deputies and medical responders were dispatched to the 4700 block of Isabella Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on a report of a male bleeding.

“When law enforcement arrived, an unidentified adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound.,” the release states. “He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Authorities have not released the victim’s name or the circumstances around the shooting. It was not immediately clear whether any suspects had been identified or detained.

The Crimes Against Persons unit and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Detective Veronica Esquivez at (209) 652-1792, or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.

It was the second fatal shooting in Keyes this year. On May 4, Evan Robinson, 16, was shot while at a taco truck. Investigators have called the Modesto teenager an “unintended victim” of a fight that broke out nearby.