Drug deal at east Modesto shopping center leads to 8 pounds of cocaine, police say

Modesto Bee file

Modesto police Monday announced the seizure of about eight pounds of cocaine and the arrests of three men suspected of dealing the drug.

A news release said the first arrest happened shortly after investigators observed a transaction Thursday in the parking lot of the Century Center shopping center. They were at the Oakdale Road location as part of a months-long probe, police said.

Luis Zamudio, 23, of Riverbank was arrested during a traffic stop on suspicion of dealing cocaine, police said. Officers reported finding about two pounds of the drug in his vehicle.

Stanislaus County Jail records indicate that Zamudio was released on bail as of Monday.

Investigators also served a search warrant on a home on Hot Springs Lane in Riverbank that led to the arrests of two other residents of that city.

Carlos Valenzuela, 31, faces several drug charges along with a count of child endangerment because children were in the raided home, police said.

Gilberto Robles, 23, faces drug and conspiracy charges. He and Valenzuela remained in custody Monday on $1 million bail each.

About six pounds of cocaine was found in the home, just of Patterson Road at Riverbank’s western edge, the release said. Police also reported seizing about $109,000 in cash during the investigation.

The department worked the case with the Central Valley Gang Intelligence Task Force.