Heat soured Stanislaus fair’s opening weekend. Next few days won’t be quite so hot

The Stanislaus County Fair will resume its pandemic-altered run Friday, July 16, without the extreme heat of opening weekend.

The fair normally runs for 10 straight days, but COVID-19 concerns split the 2021 version into three July weekends. The Turlock grounds has no carnival or concerts, but it does have livestock events, motor sports and limited fair food.

The food can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Soft drinks are available, too.

The arena will feature demolition derbies at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets were still available online as of Thursday morning.

“Don’t wreck your chance to experience this, demolition derby fans!,” said a news release from the fair office Tuesday.

Patrons also can visit the livestock area, where 4-H and FFA members tend to their animals even outside public fair hours.

Beef cattle will go to auction at 7 p.m. Friday, swine at 9 a.m. Saturday. Buyers can take part live or online.

Opening weekend got as hot as 107 degrees, according to the Turlock Irrigation District. The forecast is for 93 on Friday and 98 both Saturday and Sunday. That’s closer to average for the region’s summers.

General admission and parking are free in recognition of the limited offerings this year. They include the Pop-Up Palooza, where crafts and other items will be sold from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will conclude with another weekend of livestock events, food sales and monster trucks July 23 to 25. It is at 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. More information is at www.stancofair.com or 209-668-1333.