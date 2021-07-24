Modesto Hell’s Angels vice president pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

The vice president of the Modesto Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office eastern California district said.

Michael Shafer, 33, of Modesto, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana.

As part of a years-long investigation into the club that culminated in 2019, investigators discovered calls and messages showing a conspiracy to distribute marijuana and heroin after wiretapping Shafer’s phone, according to a news release. In April 2019, Shafer conspired with an incarcerated former Hell’s Angels member to smuggle heroin into Pleasant Valley State Prison.

Shafer is expected to be sentenced Oct. 22. He faces between five and 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine.

Multiple other Hell’s Angels officers and members were arrested and have faced charges over the past two years in relation to the extensive investigation.

Club member Ricky Blackwell was sentenced in February to 6 1/2 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Club president Randy Picchi, his wife Tina Picchi, Michael Mize and Michael Pack are all facing pending charges for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.