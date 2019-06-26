Wire taps, surveillance, traffic stops make up drug ring case against Hells Angels

Watch FBI serve warrants in Modesto, Salida The FBI served search warrants at the Hells Angels clubhouse in downtown Modesto and at homes in west Modesto and Salida on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI served search warrants at the Hells Angels clubhouse in downtown Modesto and at homes in west Modesto and Salida on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

The president of the Modesto Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, his wife and another defendant made their first court appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

Modesto residents Randy Picchi, 61, president of the club; his wife Tina Picchi, 51; Michael Mize, 61; and Michael Pack, 32, a prospect with the club are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The defendants were read the charges against them on Wednesday and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 12.

Randy Picchi was the leader of a drug ring and his wife Tina Picchi regularly delivered drugs to Mize and other people in Ceres, according to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The case was developed from wiretaps on Randy and Tina Picchi’s phones, surveillance of the suspects and traffic stops, according to the affidavit. Local law enforcement assisted the FBI in the investigation.

At Randy Picchi’s direction, Tina Picchi delivered “distribution-level quantities” of narcotics to Mize and others five or six times a week.

During surveillance, investigators learned Tina Picchi regular route was to Mize’s home in Modesto, then to a location in Ceres, according to the affidavit.

In intercepted phone calls, investigators heard the suspects discuss things like the quantity, purchase and payment for drugs; getting pulled over by law enforcement while transporting the drugs and a bad batch of methamphetamine and remedying it by cutting it with a different batch.

Through the wiretapped conversations the affidavit details the control Randy Picchi had over his wife’s drug trafficking, which he referred to as her “errands.”

In one recorded conversation with her mother, Tina Picchi says, “Every dime of money we make he buys more dope and more dope and more dope. He just spent six thousand dollars buying more dope yesterday,” the affidavit reads. “I said, ‘you know what what are we doing it for we can’t move we can’t get nothing .... I can’t get a diamond ring. I don’t want to go to prison for the rest of my life.’”

Mize was stopped by agents on March 29 after selling drugs to a man on a bicycle and found to be in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine .

In April Randy Picchi directed his wife to pick up a pound of methamphetamine from Hells Angels prospect Mike Pack. Pack was pulled over by a Modesto Police officer on April 19 and found to be in possession of 499 grams of methamphetamine.

Tina Picchi was stopped by law enforcement twice, once in March and once in April, while on her route to deliver drugs, according to the affidavit. Police dogs alerted to the presence of drugs but officers were not able to locate any.

The wiretap later recorded her discussing transporting the drugs by placing them in a body cavity.

On May 11 she was stopped again while driving on Interstate 5 to make a delivery to a customer in Redding. That time, a California Highway Patrol officer found about 4 ounces of methamphetamine wrapped in a plastic glove and hidden in a cup of soda.

The investigation culminated Tuesday when the FBI and local law enforcement served search warrants at seven locations in Stanislaus County, including the clubhouse of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in downtown Modesto.

Randy and Tina Picchi and Mize were arrested but Pack remains at large.