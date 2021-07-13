San Francisco man arrested in connection with Patterson home invasion, car break-ins

A San Francisco man was arrested in connection with a home invasion and about 15 burglarized cars in Patterson, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 4 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Beaver Creek Drive after a homeowner reported someone had been inside his house and left on foot, authorities said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. Another caller said a neighbor was confronting a man in the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive.

Bradley Askew, 24, was found by deputies at a nearby intersection and taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies found about 15 vehicles that had been burglarized in the neighborhood and contacted vehicle owners, who were able to identify objects found in Askew’s possession., the news release said.

Askew was arrested on charges of robbery of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen property, burglary and resisting arrest.