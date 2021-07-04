Intruder shot by Modesto area homeowner was Turlock resident, Stanislaus sheriff reports

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

An armed intruder killed by a Modesto area homeowner in an exchange of gunfire has been identified as 41-year-old Rodney Lee Martin of Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The gun used by Martin had been previously reported stolen, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post update early Sunday.

About 12:40 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 4200 block of West Service Road, near the intersection of Jennings Road, Sgt. Erich Layton said.

The initial investigation found that the homeowner was alerted to a break-in by an alarm company monitoring the residence. He returned home and located Martin, who shot at the resident multiple times, the Sheriff’s Department reports.

The homeowner was able to return fire, the post says, and the men “became involved in a continued exchange of mutual gunfire.” Eventually, the resident disarmed Martin and called 911.

Martin was dead when found by deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department

The homeowner is fully cooperating with the investigation, the Facebook post says, and has not been arrested. Many aspects of the case remain under investigation, the post says, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.

Steven Meirinho, nearby farmer and friend who came to check on the situation, said the homeowner where the shooting took place has had break-ins on his property. There also have been other break-ins in the area, Meirinho said.

Friday’s was the second fatal shooting related to an apparent illegal home entry last week. A woman was killed Tuesday night while trying to break into a home in unincorporated Modesto.