Man arrested in connection with kidnapping of Patterson woman, Sheriff’s Dept. reports

A Newman man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping of a Patterson woman who is the mother of his three children, authorities said.

Jose Munoz, 34, faces charges of kidnapping and domestic violence, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said. The woman was found safe and reunited with family.

Detectives received initial reports Tuesday that family, friends and coworkers had not heard from the woman in the past five days.

During the investigation, the Crimes Against Persons Unit discovered Munoz was the last person to be seen with the woman and began searching for him.

Investigators were able to locate Munoz in a vehicle around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Church Lane and Atlantic Drive in unincorporated Modesto, and he was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Munoz was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Law enforcement officers were then able to find the woman, who had superficial injuries that did not need immediate treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department said people in domestic violence situations can use local resources to seek help about safe housing, legal information and other protective measures such as restraining orders.

The Stanislaus District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Division is available for assisting with information. Additionally, the Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus has resources and a 24-hour crisis line that can be reached at 209-577-5980.