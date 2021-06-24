Modesto man indicted in Calaveras County post office burglary

A Modesto man was charged with burglary Wednesday in a federal court indictment alleging he broke into a United States Post Office last year, the California Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Court documents allege Thomas Patrick Day, 40, broke into the Wallace post office on July 2, 2020. Wallace, a small town in Calaveras County, is about 40 miles north of Modesto.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

Day faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not release information about future court appearances for Day.