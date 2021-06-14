Fireworks investigated as possible cause of two-alarm blaze in Ceres early Monday

Investigators are looking into whether fireworks caused a two-alarm fire at a pallet company in Ceres early Monday morning.

Ceres Fire Department Battalion Chief Bret Presson said there were reports of aerial fireworks around the time the fire started and investigators believe it started at the top of a 20-feet high stack of pallets.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at the pallet company in the 700 block of East Hatch Road.

Initially only one engine was dispatched but as crews responded they reported seeing a bright glow and a large column of smoke. The response was upgraded and eventually a second alarm was called, bringing crews from Modesto Fire and Stanislaus Consolidated as well.

Presson estimated thousands of pallets were burning in the stack that was about 100 feet by 70 feet.

The fire damaged power lines and a power pole and power was cut to the area.

Crews got the blaze under control using hoses on ladder trucks. Other crews drove around nearby neighborhoods to watch for flying embers.

A structure on the property was threatened, Presson said, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading beyond the stack of pallets.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org or by using the mobile app “P3” which may result in a cash reward.