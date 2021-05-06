Turlock traffic stop leads to four arrests – and large amounts of marijuna, cash

Four men were arrested and packaged marijuana and cash recovered during a traffic stop in Turlock on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers made a traffic stop on a car in the 400 block of Lander Avenue at 7:41 p.m., police said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

Police “detained four subjects and established probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle,” the release said.

It was not immediately clear what probable cause officers saw, but they found 28 pounds of pre-packaged marijuana along with approximately $35,000 in cash. The marijuana had an approximate street value of $28,000, authorities said.

The four men in the car, Jose Penaloza, 33, of Turlock; Majid Hassan, 26, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; Riyad Sabir, 33, of Conyers, Georgia; and Ali Mohamed, 29, of San Diego, were arrested and cited for narcotics charges, police said.

Police confiscated the marijuana and money.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Officer Jake Young at (209) 668-6575.