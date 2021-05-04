Turlock police arrest hit and run driver. Family says victim is on life support

Turlock police arrested a man in connection with a hit and run early Monday morning that left a Turlock man on life support.

The victim, Juan Moralez, 50, was declared brain dead Monday afternoon and will be taken off life support after any viable organs are removed, according to his son. Joseph Moralez.

Video of the collision shows Juan Moralez riding a bicycle east across Lander Avenue at Sixth Street when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

Police have released few details about the crash but confirmed the vehicle fled from the scene and that the driver was eventually arrested.

According to the Stanislaus County Jail booking log, Francisco Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run. He is being held without bail.

Joseph Moralez said his father suffered “several spinal fractures and multiple fractures throughout his body; his skull was crushed.”

Juan Moralez lived with his mother a few blocks away from the collision scene, according to his son.

Joseph Moralez said his father was a beekeeper for many years; a family profession from his mother’s side. He said his parents were together from middle school until his mother’s death in 2012.

In addition to Joseph, Juan Moralez will leave behind two daughters, Rosemary and Maryanne, and three grandchildren. The family created a Go Fund Me account to help with expenses.