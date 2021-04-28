Sheriff’s deputies destroy 6,000 illegal marijuana plants found in west Modesto

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department destroyed 6,000 illegal marijuana plants they found Tuesday morning in west Modesto while executing a search warrant, according to a news release.

The warrant was issued to search the illegal cultivation of marijuana at a residence in the 2100 block of Robertson Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident, both on misdemeanor charges, sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.