Crime

Modesto man arrested after alleged stabbing in Village I neighborhood

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a woman at a home in the Village I neighborhood, Modesto Police said.

Armando Castellanos, 26, of Modesto, faces charges including attempted murder, spousal abuse and child endangerment in relation to the reported incident, Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 3400 block of Glencrest Court and found a woman Castellanos is dating suffering from a small laceration to her neck, Bear said. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Bear said the endangerment charge came because there was a child present in the home, which is located just north of the Floyd Avenue/Millbrook Avenue intersection.

Investigators are still determining what led up to the stabbing, Bear said.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service