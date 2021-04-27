Modesto man arrested after alleged stabbing in Village I neighborhood

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a woman at a home in the Village I neighborhood, Modesto Police said.

Armando Castellanos, 26, of Modesto, faces charges including attempted murder, spousal abuse and child endangerment in relation to the reported incident, Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 3400 block of Glencrest Court and found a woman Castellanos is dating suffering from a small laceration to her neck, Bear said. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Bear said the endangerment charge came because there was a child present in the home, which is located just north of the Floyd Avenue/Millbrook Avenue intersection.

Investigators are still determining what led up to the stabbing, Bear said.