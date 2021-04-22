Turlock man indicted on drug trafficking charge after law enforcement search

A Turlock man was indicted a drug trafficking charge Thursday after law enforcement agents allegedly found more than 350 pounds of drugs in his possession earlier this month, the Eastern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Court documents allege Luis Armando Romero Jr., 20, sold about one kilogram of a mixture containing methamphetamine on Jan. 28 in Merced County, according to a press release.

The release said law enforcement officers executing a search warrant April 6 in Romero’s Huntington Beach residence found 280 pounds of methamphetamine, 55 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl pills, 6.6 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 2 pounds of heroin. There was also more than $73,000 in cash in the residence.

Romero was charged Thursday with distribution of methamphetamine after being indicted by a federal grand jury, the release said.

Romero faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence and up to a $10 million fine if convicted of these charges, according to the release.