Nine people displaced, two dogs die after mobile homes catch fire in Ceres

Two mobile homes suffer fire damage after a Wednesday fire in Ceres. The fire began on the porch of the trailer on the right, a resident said. lgerike@modbee.com

Nine people were displaced and two dogs died Wednesday afternoon after a fire at a mobile home park in Ceres, fire officials said.

The fire began around 2 p.m. at a trailer in the Golden Wheels Mobile Home Park on Collins Road in Ceres, said Battalion Chief Bret Presson with Ceres Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames, and the fire had spread to two cars and two mobile homes nearby, Presson said.

Everyone who lived in the affected trailers were either not home or got out safely.

Somuang Phabsavanh, 35, said the fire began on the front porch of his trailer. He was the only one home at the time and had been on the phone with his girlfriend when a neighbor saw the fire and knocked on the door to alert him.

“It was literally engulfed,” Phabsavanh said. “Luckily they banged on (the door) because if not, I would have been in there still.”

Phabsavanh managed to escape, but no one was able to save the two dogs that also lived there.

Fire crews took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, Presson said. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.