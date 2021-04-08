Modesto boy, 17, charged with other teens’ murder in Ceres

A 17-year-old Modesto boy wanted for the murder of another teenager in January turned himself in to Ceres police on Wednesday.

The teenager, who was not identified by police due to his age, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of killing 18-year-old Miguel Pena, of Modesto, on Jan. 11. He also was booked on suspicion or assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Ceres Police have not released any details about what the robbery charge stems from.

Pena was in the back seat of a vehicle parked near Strawberry Fields Park when another vehicle pulled up alongside it and one or more people began firing.

The attackers’ vehicle then pulled forward about 60 feet, stopped, and occupants fired additional shots at the victims, according to a news release.

Pena was hit multiple times in the upper and lower body while the front seat passenger was hit once in the elbow and the driver was unharmed, authorities said.

The victims drove to a residential neighborhood, where the driver and front seat passenger dropped Pena off in front of a house on Don Pedro Road. Someone there called 911 and officers performed life saving measures until an ambulance arrived.

Pena was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and spent four days in the ICU before succumbing to his injuries.

The 17-year-old in this case became the fourth Stanislaus County juvenile this year charged with a gun-related murder.