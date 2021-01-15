Ceres teen dies four days after being shot in drive-by

An 18 year-old man who, along with another man, was shot during a drive-by shooting near a Ceres park on Monday died of his injuries Thursday night, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Miguel Pena of Ceres was in the back seat of a vehicle parked near Strawberry Fields Park when another vehicle pulled up alongside it and one or more people began firing.

The attackers’ vehicle then pulled forward about 60 feet, stopped, and occupants fired additional shots at the victims, according to a news release.

Pena was hit multiple times in the upper and lower body while the front seat passenger was hit once in the elbow and the driver was unharmed, authorities said.

The victims drove to a residential neighborhood, where the driver and front seat passenger dropped Pena off in front of a house on Don Pedro Road. Someone there called 911 and officers performed life saving measures until an ambulance arrived.

Meanwhile, the driver took the victim shot in the elbow to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.

Pena was taken to a different hospital where he underwent surgery and spent four days in the ICU before succumbing to his injuries.

Police are still trying to determine a motive and identify the suspects, said Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.

Police ask anyone with a video surveillance system who lives near Strawberry Fields Park to contact Detective Jon Vera at 209-538-5730.

Anyone with any other information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Brian Petersen at 209-538-5627 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-60-CRIME (27463) or 209-521-4636.