Update: Man shot, injured Thursday in west Modesto

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

A man was shot and injured Thursday afternoon in West Modesto, police said.

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of John Street, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

Initial witness accounts are conflicting, but the police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that were reportedly involved, Schwartz said.

One person possibly related to the incident has been detained following a traffic stop, but no arrests have been made yet, Schwartz said.

The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery, but his condition is not known at this time.

The department is asking people avoid the 1700 block of John Street while it investigates the scene.

This story will be updated.