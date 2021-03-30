Man arrested in north Modesto after allegedly stealing Mercedes from used car lot

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in north Modesto after stealing a car off a used car lot and leading police on a chase, police said.

Modesto Police Department officers responded around 3 p.m. to a report that a man had stolen a white 2006 four-door Mercedes off a used car lot near McHenry and Union avenues, Sgt. Kalani Souza said.

The man, whose name had not yet been released by police, reportedly moved his hand inside his pocket to insinuate he was carrying a gun before stealing the car off the lot, but it is unknown if he actually had a weapon, Souza said.

Police initially pulled the man over near Grand Prix Drive and Coffee Road, but he quickly sped off, initiating a police chase, Souza said.

A helicopter followed overhead to help officers keep track of the man until he turned onto southbound Dale Road and was stopped by traffic.

One of the officers used “a legal intervention” with their patrol vehicle to stop the stolen car near Dale and Highway 219, Souza said. After being stopped, the man rammed into two other patrol vehicles, but no officers were harmed.

He then tried to run but was caught by police and taken into custody, Souza said. The man faces multiple charges related to the incident.