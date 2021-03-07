Fight leads to stabbing in downtown Modesto. Man held for questioning

A fight Sunday afternoon that escalated to stabbing left a man with numerous wounds, which do not appear life-threatening, according to Modesto police.

Officers were dispatched shortly after noon to the 700 block of Second Street on a report of a person stabbed. The victim was conscious, alert and able to speak with officers, Sgt. Kalani Souza said at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

By phone, Lt. Steve Stanfield said the stabbing apparently was done with a small pocketknife. Over the dispatch scanner, a medical responder treating the victim said he suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, as well as to his hands and one near his ear that was causing facial paralysis.

“While we were on scene, we identified a responsible (person) that was also involved in the fight. We have him detained for questioning,” Souza said, adding that the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.