1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting incident in Coffee and Orangeburg area of Modesto

Police lights.

A shooting incident early Sunday in the Coffee Road area between Briggsmore and Orangeburg avenues left one man dead and a second wounded, according to Modesto police.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot in that area. They found a victim, suffering at least one gunshot wound, near the intersection of Coffee and Orangeburg.

At the scene, the officers could hear screaming coming from a neighboring street, says a Modesto Police Department Facebook post. Simultaneously, dispatchers began getting calls of a fight and the sounds of shots heard from the area of East Coolidge Avenue and Water Street.

There, officers found another man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Lifesaving efforts were made on both men, but the second victim discovered died at the scene.

The man found in the area of Coffee and Orangeburg was taken to a hospital by American Medical Response. Police spokesman Sgt. Kalani Souzi said later Sunday morning that there was no word on his condition.

The victims are being identified at this point only as adult males, Souza said.

It appears both shootings occurred in the Coolidge and Water area and the surviving victim made his way to where police found him, Souza said.

Asked whether the men appeared to have been shot by a third party or parties, as opposed to an exchange of gunfire between the two, Souza said the circumstances of the shootings are being investigated by detectives with Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826. Tips also may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.