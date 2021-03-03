Mother and daughter killed in distracted driving crash on I-5 near Patterson

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter were killed in a distracted driving crash on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were passengers in a Toyota sedan that was in the fast lane of southbound I-5, south of Interstate 580, around 1 p.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen.

The driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Daniel Vega, told investigators the vehicle got a flat tire so he was slowing down and starting to pull into the center median when the collision occurred.

The driver of the box truck, Catarino Torres Jr., 27 of Modesto, “admitted to reaching for something within his truck and looked away momentarily,” Olsen said.

“When he looked up he struck the right rear of the Toyota.”

The impact sheared off part of the right side of the vehicle.

The 30-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl died at the scene. The family is from Bellflower in southern California.

Vega was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Torres was not hurt.

Only one of three lanes on southbound I-5 is open while officers investigate. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes on Highway 99 and Highway 33.