Barricaded suspect fired more than 100 shots at officers, Modesto Police Dept. reports

Shell casings litter the carpet around the AR-15 rifle recovered from a Floyd Avenue apartment after a standoff Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

The man who barricaded himself in a Floyd Avenue apartment for almost three hours Tuesday after fleeing a traffic stop has been identified by Modesto police as Alonzo Warren Jr., 26, of Modesto. In an update on Facebook, the Police Department said he fired over 100 rounds toward officers, striking an armored vehicle and a patrol SUV.

Warren faces three counts of attempted murder and numerous felony weapons charges. The number of attempted murder counts is based on the number of officers fired upon, and additional counts may be added, MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. Alonzo’s gunfire from an AR-15 rifle also struck multiple walls and vehicles around the complex, police said.

“The suspect’s reckless and criminal actions appear to have been motivated by the fact that he had warrants for his arrest” for domestic violence and grand theft,” according to the Facebook post.

Officers exchanged fire with the suspect, and the standoff came to an end after tear gas was deployed into the residence at the Shadow Glen Apartments on Floyd Avenue just east of Temescal Drive.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. after officers attempted to make a traffic stop near Lincoln Oak Drive and Floyd Avenue.

The suspect fled and officers did not follow. At some point, officers located Alonzo at the residence and shots were fired at them.

Over the next couple of hours, several law enforcement agencies, along with a SWAT team, converged in the area and attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

Throughout the standoff, a helicopter could be heard overhead and drones also were used for surveillance.

At about 6:30 p.m., shots were exchanged – some from the residence and some at the residence – as officers also fired multiple rounds of tear gas through a window.

By 6:40 p.m., the suspect appeared ready to surrender, coming out of a rear slider door. Officers strategically moved in as the suspect could be seen lying prone.

By 6:52 p.m., officers had the suspect in custody.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was not shot. He remains in custody, with bail set at $2.65 million.