Teenage suspect is arrested in connection with shooting death of Ceres man, police say

Ceres police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old boy in the Jan. 21 shooting death of Alexis Perez.

The Ceres teen, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was booked at Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of an assault weapon, authorities said.

Perez, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord that crashed into a parked car in the 2600 block of Magnolia Street, police have said. He was a Ceres resident.

The suspect was arrested after officers served two search warrants. One was on the 2200 block of Venus Drive in east Ceres, the other on the 400 block of Sundance Way in west Modesto.

The Ceres Police Department did not say where the suspect was arrested. It also has not disclosed a motive or other details of the shooting.

Officers pulled Perez from the Honda and began lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.