Ceres Police investigate homicide after man found shot in car that crashed

A man who crashed into a parked car in Ceres Thursday night was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds and died a short time later.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Ceres Police responded to a report of a Honda Accord that had crashed into a parked car in the 2600 block of Magnolia Street, southeast of Whitmore Avenue and Moffett Road.

When officers arrived they found 26-year-old Alexis Perez, of Ceres in the drivers seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers pulled Perez from the Honda and began life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Ceres Detectives were called to take over the investigation.

No information about a suspect or motive was released as of early Friday morning.

This is the second homicide in Ceres and third in Stanislaus County since the start of the year.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.