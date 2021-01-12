Two teens shot near Ceres park. Both expected to recover, police say

An 18-year-old shot several times “in the upper and lower body” on Monday night is recovering in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, Ceres police reported Tuesday. A 19-year-old shot in the elbow also is recovering.

The shootings occurred near Strawberry Fields Park as the two victims and a third man were sitting in a vehicle, police said in a news release.

One of the victims told police that another vehicle, occupied by an unknown number of people, was driving erratically in the area. It pulled up next to them and one or more occupants began firing.

The attackers’ vehicle then pulled forward about 60 feet, stopped, and occupants fired additional shots at the victims, the news release said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, Ceres officers were dispatched on a report of a shooting victim at a residence on the 1400 block of Don Pedro Road, northwest of Central Valley High School.

There they found the 18-year-old lying in a front yard. He had been in the back seat of the vehicle that was fired upon, police said.

Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until medical responders took over.

Police also responded to the park, where they collected evidence including shell casings.

While interviewing possible witnesses, officers learned that a second shooting victim — the 19-year-old struck in the elbow — had been taken to Emanuel Medical Center. That man had been the front-seat passenger.

Ceres police spokesman Sgt. Greg Yotsuya could not say Tuesday morning whether the man was admitted to the hospital or treated and released. The younger victim underwent surgery and remained in the ICU.

After the shooting, the driver of the vehicle that was fired upon drove to Don Pedro Road, where the 18-year-old was dropped off “in hope he would get medical attention,” the news release said.

Investigators still were working Tuesday morning to determine who the driver of the victims’ vehicle is and whether he drove the 19-year-old to Emanuel.

They also still were trying to learn the identities of the attackers. “At this time, there is no suspect vehicle description or suspect description,” the release said.

“Investigators are piecing together the events which lead up to this shooting,” the news release said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Matt Berlier at 209-538-5616. Anonymous tips may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.