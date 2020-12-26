Woman killed, two others injured in west Modesto shooting

A shooting early Saturday morning left one woman dead and two others injured, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to the area at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Oak Street in west Modesto.

It was there that officers found three people who had been struck by gunfire while traveling in their vehicle, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Sgt. Michael Hicks said early Saturday morning that the vehicle crashed into a pole.

The two other shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

There was no information on a potential suspect or suspects, Hicks said. The scene was cleared at about 7:30 a.m., and traffic resumed to normal.

It was the third homicide in Stanislaus County in the last seven days and the sixth this month. Five of December’s homicides are being investigated by Modesto Police.

It was the 39th reported homicide in the county this year, including two officer-involved shootings. There were 32 homicides last year in the county and 44 in 2018.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that would assist with this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.