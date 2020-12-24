Homicide investigators seek SUV driven by Manteca woman found dead in Tracy Aqueduct

San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking this Honda Pilot SUV that belonged to Manteca homicide victim Chenin Carlson. Her body was found in the Tracy Aqueduct on Sunday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the SUV driven by a Manteca woman who was found dead in the Tracy Aqueduct on Sunday and whose death is being investigated by homicide detectives.

According to a Facebook post by Michelle Rodriguez, who said she’s the victim’s sister, 36-year-old Chenin Carlson last was seen Saturday night about 8:30, leaving her home, her husband said. “She was scheduled to start a new job at Amazon in Tracy CA. She never reported,” the post says.

The next day, two people fishing by Chrisman Road near the aqueduct saw Carlson’s body floating in the water. An autopsy determined her death was homicide, but authorities have not released additional information on the cause.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that it is looking for Carlson’s gray 2008 Honda Pilot, license plate 7FIE245. It posted an overhead photo of the SUV but did not say when or where it was taken.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on the homicide is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400 and reference case 20-27205.