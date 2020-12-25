Body found in Tuolumne River near Modesto’s Legion Park Drive

A body was discovered in the Tuolumne River near Modesto’s Legion Park on Friday morning.

Modesto Police and Modesto Fire Department personnel were called to the area at Legion Park Drive just south of Yosemite Boulevard at about 10 a.m.

The recovery effort began around 10:30 a.m.

Sgt. Steve Hinkley of the Modesto Police Department said the body was that of a male. The Stanislaus County Coroner will determine the cause of death, Hinkley said. He had no further information.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.