Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Body found in Tuolumne River near Modesto’s Legion Park Drive

A body was discovered in the Tuolumne River near Modesto’s Legion Park on Friday morning.

Modesto Police and Modesto Fire Department personnel were called to the area at Legion Park Drive just south of Yosemite Boulevard at about 10 a.m.

The recovery effort began around 10:30 a.m.

Sgt. Steve Hinkley of the Modesto Police Department said the body was that of a male. The Stanislaus County Coroner will determine the cause of death, Hinkley said. He had no further information.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

Profile Image of Kristin Lam
Kristin Lam
Kristin Lam is an accountability reporter for The Modesto Bee covering Turlock, Patterson and Ceres. She previously worked for USA TODAY as a breaking news reporter and graduated with a journalism degree from San Jose State.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service