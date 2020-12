Fire rescue personel recover a body from the Tuolumne River in Waterford, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

A body was found in the Tuolumne River in Waterford on Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

The person’s name and cause of death were not known as of late afternoon, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said by phone.

The body was found near a trailhead off Reinway Avenue, at the south end of the riverside park along Waterford’s border.

Check back for updates on this story.