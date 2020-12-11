Body found in Tuolumne River identified as missing Waterford man

The man whose body was pulled from the Tuolumne River on Thursday was identified as a Waterford man who had been missing since Saturday.

Valente Hernandez Virgen, 35, was found in the river near a trail head off Reinway Avenue, at the south end of the riverside park along Waterford’s border.

There were “no signs of foul play upon our initial observations to lead us to believe this is anything other than an unfortunate drowning,” said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

Virgen was last seen by family and friends near the river on Saturday night after leaving his Waterford home. He didn’t show up to work on Monday and his family reported him missing on Tuesday, Schwartz said.