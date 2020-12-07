Stanislaus coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal DUI collision near Riverbank

One person was killed and six others were injured in a two-car collision Saturday night, Dec. 5, 2020, on Claribel Road east of Riverbank, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The person killed in a DUI crash Saturday night on Claribel Road east of Riverbank has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Francisco Diaz Lomeli, 20, of Oakdale.

Seven other people, all in their late teens, were injured in the two-car collision about 10:10 p.m. at Claribel and Langworth roads. The California Highway Patrol arrested a Modesto man on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

The CHP preliminary investigation found that Nicolas Villela IV, 19, was westbound on Claribel, approaching Langworth at high speed. He was driving a 2012 Nissan sedan.

Driver Deborah Mendez, 19, of Riverbank, was going north on Langworth in a 2019 Chevrolet sedan. She had just stopped at the sign and was proceeding through the intersection when she was broadsided by Villela, who failed to stop at his sign.

Both vehicles then struck a power pole and came to rest west of the intersection, on the north shoulder of Claribel.

The initial collision killed Lomeli, who was Mendez’s right front seat passenger. Mendez suffered major injuries and was taken by Oak Valley Ambulance to Doctors Medical Center for treatment.

Villela had at least five passengers in his car, a few of them not wearing seat belts. They suffered minor to major injuries. The CHP is looking into the possibility that a sixth passenger in the car left the scene on foot, Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said.

Villela had abrasions to his face and left shoulder, Olsen said. After being treated at Memorial Medical Center, Villela was booked into the Public Safety Center.

In addition to manslaughter and DUI causing injury, he faces a misdemeanor charge of battery on an officer. Villela was uncooperative during his arrest and dug his fingernails into an officer’s hand, breaking skin, Olsen said.

Villela remained in custody Monday, with bail set at $125,000. His first court appearance had not been scheduled as of mid-morning Monday.

