1 dead at scene, 6 taken to hospitals after crash on Claribel Road east of Riverbank

One person was killed and six others were injured in a two-car collision Saturday night, Dec. 5, 2020, on Claribel Road east of Riverbank, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The crash occurred about 10:10 p.m. at Claribel and Langworth roads. The intersection is a four-way stop.

The circumstances of the collision, being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, were not immediately available Sunday morning.

One vehicle occupant was pinned in, according to a Modesto Fire battalion chief’s incident summary. Six patients were taken to hospitals for treatment, and one was pronounced dead at the scene, the summary said.

No identifying information on any of those involved was immediately available.

The mass-casualty incident drew Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated fire crews, five ground ambulances, an air ambulance and the CHP.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.